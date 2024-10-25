Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Gold 585 fineness

Obverse 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" Gold 585 fineness - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" Gold 585 fineness - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,585)
  • Weight 26,58 g
  • Pure gold (0,4999 oz) 15,5493 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2329 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
2501 $
Price in auction currency 2501 USD
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - January 30, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date January 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - June 24, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - October 9, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - October 9, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - May 28, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 28, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

