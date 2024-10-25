Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Gold 585 fineness
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,585)
- Weight 26,58 g
- Pure gold (0,4999 oz) 15,5493 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2329 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
2501 $
Price in auction currency 2501 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
