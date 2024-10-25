100 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (11) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2)