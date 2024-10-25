Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 14,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1991 "Leo Tolstoy" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1253 $
Price in auction currency 112600 RUB
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1171 $
Price in auction currency 1075 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
