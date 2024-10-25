Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1991 "Leo Tolstoy" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 4, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1253 $
Price in auction currency 112600 RUB
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1171 $
Price in auction currency 1075 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1991 ММД "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1991 "Leo Tolstoy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

