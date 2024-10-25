Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's Gold Coin" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1305 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1373 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - September 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 24, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction GINZA - October 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction GINZA - October 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's Gold Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 437
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1988 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 100 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Auction Nov 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Auction Nov 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search