100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 14,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1988
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's Gold Coin" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1305 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1373 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
