100 Roubles 1988 ММД "Vladimir's Gold Coin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's Gold Coin" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

