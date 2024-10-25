100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1980 "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3396 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (58) UNC (55) AU (11) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS69 (3) MS68 (2) MS67 (1) PF69 (7) PF68 (6) PF66 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (16) Service PCGS (6) NGC (16)

