Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,620
  • Mintage PROOF 27,820

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1980 "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3396 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 13, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 7000 DKK
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Taisei - August 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date August 25, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
1240 $
Price in auction currency 179000 JPY
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Heritage - December 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1980 "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

