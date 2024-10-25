Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,620
- Mintage PROOF 27,820
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1980
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (127)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1980 "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3396 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (6)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Holmasto (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Nihon (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Taisei (2)
- UBS (1)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 7000 DKK
Seller Taisei
Date August 25, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
1240 $
Price in auction currency 179000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Roubles 1980 "Olympics 1980. Olympic torch", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search