Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,913
- Mintage PROOF 42,213
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1979
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1979 "Olympics 1980. Velodrome" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place July 30, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1066 $
Price in auction currency 984 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
