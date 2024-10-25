100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal". Without year (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" with mark ЛМД. Without year. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS69 (2) PF69 (4) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6)