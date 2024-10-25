Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal". Without year (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without year
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" with mark ЛМД. Without year. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.
Seller MS67
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7834 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4995 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 22, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
