Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal". Without year (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without year

Obverse 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" Without year - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" Without year - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" with mark ЛМД. Without year. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Rare Coins - February 25, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction MS67 - October 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7834 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Imperial Coin - September 17, 2018
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Imperial Coin - September 17, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4995 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2018
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Russian Heritage - April 22, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 22, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Lanz München - May 23, 2017
Seller Lanz München
Date May 23, 2017
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Künker - June 18, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Künker - March 11, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 437
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1978 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 100 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Nov 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Savoca Numismatik
Auction Oct 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search