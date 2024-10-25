100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 740,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2022.

