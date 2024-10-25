Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 57,153
- Mintage PROOF 43,253
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1978
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 740,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
