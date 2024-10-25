Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57,153
  • Mintage PROOF 43,253

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 740,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2022.

Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 27, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Via - May 6, 2022
Seller Via
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 10, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

