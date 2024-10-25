100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (43) UNC (36) AU (9) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) MS69 (1) MS68 (2) MS67 (1) PF70 (1) PF69 (7) PF68 (5) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (13) Service NGC (15) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Chaponnière (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (7)

HIRSCH (3)

Holmasto (5)

Katz (7)

Künker (11)

London Coins (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numisbalt (8)

Rhenumis (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (14)

Stack's (5)

Warin Global Investments (2)