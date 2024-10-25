Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 57,153
- Mintage PROOF 43,253
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1978
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Rowing Canal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
