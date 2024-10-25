Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 62,023
  • Mintage PROOF 45,317

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 100 Roubles
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 16, 2021.

Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 1211 EUR
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Heritage - July 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Russia 100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

