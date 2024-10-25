Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 17,28 g
- Pure gold (0,5 oz) 15,552 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 62,023
- Mintage PROOF 45,317
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 100 Roubles
- Year 1978
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Holmasto (2)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 1211 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search