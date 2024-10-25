100 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 100 Roubles 1978 "Olympics 1980. Central stadium" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 16, 2021.

