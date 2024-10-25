Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,585)
- Weight 2,65 g
- Pure gold (0,0498 oz) 1,5502 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 222 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2012
Condition MS67 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
