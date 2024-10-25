10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) MS68 (2) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) SP68 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3) ANACS (1)