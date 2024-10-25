Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,585)
  • Weight 2,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,0498 oz) 1,5502 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 222 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 20, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 20, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - November 15, 2012
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - November 15, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2012
Condition MS67 ANACS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - October 8, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

