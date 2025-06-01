flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight14 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):9 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place December 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 10, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 10, 2025
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionPF50
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 30, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" is 9 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow"?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "50 years of victory near Moscow" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

