RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight14 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1989
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:4 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place December 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
SellerWójcicki
DateDecember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 30, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" is 4 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia"?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1989 "Earthquake in Armenia" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

