3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight14 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1987
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place December 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - September 4, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - July 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionPF68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" is 25 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

