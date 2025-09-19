flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight6,25 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC500,000
  • Mintage BU50,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:95 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" with mark ЛМД. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5507 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 19, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 19, 2025
SellerCoins and Medals
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
SellerRio de la Plata
DateOctober 9, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - September 3, 2020
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateSeptember 3, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 16, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2010
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2010
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1991 "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" with mark ЛМД is 95 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1991 "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1991 "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "Blakiston's fish owl (Red List)" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

