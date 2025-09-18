flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight6,25 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC500,000
  • Mintage BU50,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:8 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 "Markhor (Red List)" with mark ЛМД. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

Сondition
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - September 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - July 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
SellerRio de la Plata
DateOctober 9, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
SellerKatz
DateDecember 20, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 15, 2020
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateDecember 15, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
SellerKatz
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)" at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Markhor (Red List)"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1991 "Markhor (Red List)" with mark ЛМД is 8 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1991 "Markhor (Red List)" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1991 "Markhor (Red List)" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "Markhor (Red List)" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1991 "Markhor (Red List)" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1991All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins 5 RoublesNumismatic auctions