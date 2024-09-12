Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (325)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (34)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (37)
  • Coins and Medals (34)
  • Coins.ee (31)
  • Empire (24)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (44)
  • Katz (36)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • RND (8)
  • Russian Heritage (13)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1927 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Sep 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search