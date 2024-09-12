Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (325)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
