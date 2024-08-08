Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
- Year 1926
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 32179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (9)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (30)
- BAC (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (21)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Empire (34)
- Heritage (7)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (54)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- Numisbalt (14)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
