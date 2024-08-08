Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
  • Year 1926
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 32179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

