Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 ПЛ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1926 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 32179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (82) AU (49) XF (32) VF (8) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (13) MS63 (20) MS62 (13) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (30) ННР (17) PCGS (9) RNGA (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (9)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (30)

BAC (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (21)

CoinsNB (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Empire (34)

Heritage (7)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (54)

Klondike Auction (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Numisbalt (14)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Russiancoin (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)