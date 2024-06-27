Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 "Type 1924-1927". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)