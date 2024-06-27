Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 "Type 1924-1927". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 101000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search