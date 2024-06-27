Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 "Type 1924-1927". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 "Type 1924-1927" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 "Type 1924-1927" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 101000 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
4609 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1925 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Monedalia.es
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Sep 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search