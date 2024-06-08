Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927". Inscription on edge "2 З. 10,5 Д." (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Variety: Inscription on edge "2 З. 10,5 Д."
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 with mark ПЛ. Inscription on edge "2 З. 10,5 Д.". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
