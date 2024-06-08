Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927". Inscription on edge "2 З. 10,5 Д." (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Variety: Inscription on edge "2 З. 10,5 Д."

Obverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" Inscription on edge "2 З. 10,5 Д." - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" Inscription on edge "2 З. 10,5 Д." - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 with mark ПЛ. Inscription on edge "2 З. 10,5 Д.". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

