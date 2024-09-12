Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 804 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

