Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1925 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 804 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
