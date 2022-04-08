Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 "Type 1924-1927". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 "Type 1924-1927" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 "Type 1924-1927" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5511 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 at auction Empire - December 24, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1227 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1924 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Sep 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Sep 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search