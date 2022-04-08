Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 "Type 1924-1927". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Variety: Plain edge
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5511 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1227 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search