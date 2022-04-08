Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 "Type 1924-1927". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5511 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1)