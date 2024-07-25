Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (447) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 116 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 22
