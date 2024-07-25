Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (447) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 116 EUR
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
