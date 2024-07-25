Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ПЛ "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

