Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР "Type 1924-1927" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР "Type 1924-1927" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (289) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 with mark ТР. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (18)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (39)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • Empire (39)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • Imperial Coin (53)
  • Katz (19)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (28)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (36)
  • Russiancoin (33)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Знак - April 27, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Знак - April 27, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Знак - April 6, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Знак - April 6, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1924 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Monedalia.es
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search