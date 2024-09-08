Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 ТР "Type 1924-1927" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Poltinnik (50 Kopecks)
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (289) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 with mark ТР. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (39)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (4)
- Empire (39)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- Imperial Coin (53)
- Katz (19)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (28)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (36)
- Russiancoin (33)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltinnik (50 Kopecks) 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search