Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,750. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (43) AU (6) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) MS68 (4) MS67 (12) MS66 (7) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service ННР (3) NGC (21) PCGS (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (10)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (3)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (11)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)