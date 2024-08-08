Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,750. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - December 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - June 15, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

