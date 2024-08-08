Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (3) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (6) MS66 (10) MS65 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (17)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (8)

BAC (3)

Coins and Medals (3)

Empire (4)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

MS67 (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)