Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1629 $
Price in auction currency 1501 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - June 15, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Heritage - February 20, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 4, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction MS67 - February 28, 2019
Seller MS67
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction BAC - October 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

