Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1982
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1982 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
