Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 190,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1910 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1417 $
Price in auction currency 1306 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - December 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PL66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

