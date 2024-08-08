Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 190,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1981
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1910 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PL66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Search