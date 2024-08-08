Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 787,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1981
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (20)
- AURORA (18)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Heritage (6)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (15)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 65982 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search