Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 787,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 65982 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - December 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - December 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

