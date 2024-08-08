Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1981 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (87) AU (6) XF (8) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (16) MS66 (17) MS65 (11) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (12) RNGA (7) NGC (21) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (20)

AURORA (18)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coins and Medals (4)

Heritage (6)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (15)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (18)

Rauch (1)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)