Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1980
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 57000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF69 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
