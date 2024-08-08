Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (206) UNC (63) AU (8) XF (9) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS67 (13) MS66 (6) MS65 (13) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) PF70 (21) PF69 (76) PF68 (26) PF67 (10) PF66 (10) PF65 (1) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (120) Service NGC (135) ННР (23) PCGS (10) CGC (1) RNGA (1)

