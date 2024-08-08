Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (37)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (33)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (45)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Holmasto (5)
  • Imperial Coin (19)
  • Katz (27)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (22)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (10)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (15)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 57000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF66 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF69 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - June 6, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - June 6, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1980 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (10 Roubles) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search