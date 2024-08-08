Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 410,579. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3991 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Heritage - March 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF68
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition PF69 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
