Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 410,579. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (46) UNC (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (11) PF68 (9) PF67 (2) PF66 (1) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (16) Service NGC (16) RNGA (3) ННР (3) PCGS (1)

