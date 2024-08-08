Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1980
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 410,579. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3991 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF68
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition PF69 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1980 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
