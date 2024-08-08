Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 976. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (107) AU (25) XF (26) VF (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS68 (17) MS67 (27) MS66 (15) MS65 (6) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) Service NGC (57) PCGS (6) ННР (8) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (18)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

AURORA (24)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSTORE (2)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (13)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (4)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Negrini (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Nomisma (2)

Numisbalt (28)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (16)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

St James’s (1)

Stephen Album (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (2)