Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1979
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 976. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
