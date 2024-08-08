Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 976. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.

Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1979 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

