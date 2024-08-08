Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 285,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1978
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (1)
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (10)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- AURORA (11)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSTORE (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (11)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Inasta (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (25)
- Künker (2)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Negrini (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisbalt (26)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1124 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search