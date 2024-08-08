Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 285,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

  • All companies
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1124 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1978 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
