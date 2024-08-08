Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,165,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1977
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
