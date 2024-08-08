Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,165,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 "Sower" with mark (ММД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (39)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 501 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - June 15, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - June 15, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ММД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS67
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1977 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (10 Roubles) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search