Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 850,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2878 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (2)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Leu - September 11, 2023
Seller Leu
Date September 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - June 15, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Coins and Medals - June 15, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1977 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (10 Roubles) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search