Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 850,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1977
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 "Sower" with mark (ЛМД). This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2878 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Holmasto (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (2)
- Lugdunum (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (15)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1977 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search