Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,050,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (564)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower". This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 CPRC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

