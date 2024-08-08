Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,050,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1976
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1976 "Sower". This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 CPRC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
