Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower". This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 12,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (11)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (31)
  • Heritage Eur (18)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Inasta (3)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (8)
  • Katz (22)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Negrini (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (14)
  • Numisbalt (40)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (7)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Heritage - June 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1975 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (10 Roubles) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search