Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1975
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower". This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 12,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- AURORA (14)
- Cayón (3)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (4)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (11)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (31)
- Heritage Eur (18)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (2)
- ICE (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Inasta (3)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (8)
- Katz (22)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (4)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MDC Monaco (5)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Negrini (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (14)
- Numisbalt (40)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (7)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (8)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Via (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1975 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search