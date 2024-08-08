Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,751,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (598)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 "Sower" with mark ПЛ. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 3,400,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (29)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Baldwin's (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (22)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (5)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (96)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (21)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (66)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Münzenonline (3)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Negrini (2)
  • New York Sale (6)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • OLNZ (3)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rapp (17)
  • Rare Coins (30)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • RND (4)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russian Heritage (14)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (40)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (9)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (31)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (18)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (7)
  • Varesi (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7495 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 "Sower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1923 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (10 Roubles) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search