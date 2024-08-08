Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 "Sower" with mark ПЛ. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 3,400,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (334) AU (72) XF (142) VF (2) F (1) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (9) MS64 (97) MS63 (149) MS62 (39) MS61 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) PF65 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (3) PF61 (7) PF60 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (222) ННР (9) RNGA (5) PCGS (65) ICG (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (29)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (18)

Baldwin's (5)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (22)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Eurseree (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (5)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (96)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (6)

Hong Kong (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (21)

Kroha (1)

Künker (66)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (5)

Münzenonline (3)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Negrini (2)

New York Sale (6)

Niemczyk (5)

Nihon (1)

Nomisma (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (9)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

OLNZ (3)

PAOLETTI (1)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rapp (17)

Rare Coins (30)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

RND (4)

Roxbury’s (1)

Russian Heritage (14)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (40)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (9)

Spink (2)

Stack's (31)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (18)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (7)

Varesi (2)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (3)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (3)

Знак (1)