Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 ПЛ "Sower" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,751,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Chervonetz (10 Roubles)
- Year 1923
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (598)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (10 Roubles) 1923 "Sower" with mark ПЛ. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 3,400,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7495 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Popular sections
Category
Year
