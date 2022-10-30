5 Roubles 1991 (ММД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 with mark (ММД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place January 24, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)