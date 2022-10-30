Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1991 (ММД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,3 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 with mark (ММД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place January 24, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
