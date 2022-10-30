Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1991 (ММД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 5 Roubles 1991 (ММД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 5 Roubles 1991 (ММД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 with mark (ММД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place January 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
