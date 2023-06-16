5 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 73,500. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)