Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,3 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 73,500. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
