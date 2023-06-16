Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 5 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 5 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 73,500. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 73500 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Bertolami Fine Arts
Auction Sep 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search