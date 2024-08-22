Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1991 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1991 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1991 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 4,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 ₽
Price in auction currency 20 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

