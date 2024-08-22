Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1991 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 4,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 ₽
Price in auction currency 20 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
