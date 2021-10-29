Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1991 Л - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1991 Л - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: PCGS

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 ₽
Price in auction currency 3 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search