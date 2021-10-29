Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- MS67 (1)
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 ₽
Price in auction currency 3 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search