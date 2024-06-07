Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1990 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1990
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1990 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
