Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1990 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1990 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1990 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1990 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - October 9, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS61
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

