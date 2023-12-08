5 Kopeks 1990. Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1990 . Without mintmark. This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 85,100. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) SP66 (5) Service PCGS (6)