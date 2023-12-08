Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1990. Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without mintmark
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1990 . Without mintmark. This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 85,100. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 85100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 5, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 7, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search