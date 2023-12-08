Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1990. Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1990 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1990 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1990 . Without mintmark. This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 85,100. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 85100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 5, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - February 7, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - February 7, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 7, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1990 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

