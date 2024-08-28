Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1989
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1408 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

