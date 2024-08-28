Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1408 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search