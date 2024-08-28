Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1988 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1988 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1988
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1988 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place January 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1988 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1988 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Sep 30, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search