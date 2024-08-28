5 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1988 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place January 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (12) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS65 (5) SP66 (1) PL65 (1) Service NGC (3) ННР (1) PCGS (5)