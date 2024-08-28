Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1988
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
