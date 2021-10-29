Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1986
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1986 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1 ₽
Price in auction currency 1 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

