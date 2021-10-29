Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1986
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1986 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1 ₽
Price in auction currency 1 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
