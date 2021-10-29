Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1985
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8 ₽
Price in auction currency 8 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
