5 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1985 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 63330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 126. Bidding took place June 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) SP66 (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)