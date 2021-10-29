Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1985
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1985 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 63330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 126. Bidding took place June 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8 ₽
Price in auction currency 8 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1985 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search