Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1984 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7 ₽
Price in auction currency 7 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search