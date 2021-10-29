Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1984
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1984 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1984 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7 ₽
Price in auction currency 7 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1984 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1984 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1984 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

