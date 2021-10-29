Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1983 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
23 ₽
Price in auction currency 23 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
