Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1980
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2749 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1980 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
5 ₽
Price in auction currency 5 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1980 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1980 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1980 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search