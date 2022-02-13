5 Kopeks 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2749 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (3)