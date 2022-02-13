Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2749 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
5 ₽
Price in auction currency 5 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
