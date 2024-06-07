Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 10700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - February 22, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - December 21, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 21, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1979 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

