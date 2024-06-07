Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1979
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 10700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
